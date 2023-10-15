Jada Pinkett Smith moved out of her marital home as a 50th birthday gift to herself.

The 'Girls Trip' star recently revealed she and husband Will Smith secretly separated seven years ago, and now she's revealed they haven't even been living in the same house for the last two years as she has her own place near to the marital home.

The New York Times newspaper wrote: "In recent years, they’ve lived separately. As a 50th birthday present to herself, she bought her own place, moving out of their Calabasas compound."

Jada insisted she and Will - who have Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, together - will always be family and suggested they don't plan to divorce.

She said: “We wanted to create a family we never had, and we did that. And we enjoy our family.

"For us, our marriage is like a cornerstone of that for now. Who knows in 10 years.

“We’ve tried everything to get away from each other, and we just don’t."

Last year, Will shocked the world when he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars in response to a joke the comic made about Jada, and the 'Girls' Trip' actress was initially shocked to hear the 'King Richard' star call her his "wife", but she knew he needed her support more than ever, particularly because he was struggling to shake off his role in 'Emancipation'.

She said: “Even though we hadn’t been calling each other husband and wife in a long time, I said, ‘I’m his wife now. We in this.’ That’s just who I am.

"That’s the gift I have to offer, like, ‘Hey, I’m riding with you.’...

"I knew in my heart that he needed me by his side more than ever."

In 2020, Jada addressed her "entanglement" with singer August Alsina on her show 'Red Table Talk' and she revealed since then, she has become an "urban nun of sorts" and in pursuit of "clarity and emotional sobriety", she meditates and reads spiritual texts every day and abstains from sex, alcohol, violent entertainment and unnecessary spending.