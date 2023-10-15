Paris Hilton has learned "how to say no" since becoming a mother.

The 42-year-old socialite and husband Carter Reum welcomed son Phoenix into the world via surrogate eight months ago and now she has a lot more "to balance" in her life, the blonde beauty has grown more confident in turning down work offers so she can be with her little boy.

She told People magazine: "I always make Phoenix my first priority, and I've learned how to say no.

"I'm constantly saying no to things, because I just want to spend as much time with him as possible, and I just don't want to miss any of these special moments in his life and all these milestones.

"He's my everything, so I always put him first."

The DJ is thankful for the support of her parents Kathy and Rick Hilton and advice from her sister Nicky.

She said: "[My parents] are just so obsessed with him. I'm always calling my mom and my sister [Nicky Hilton] for advice, and I'm really lucky that I'm so close with my family, so I have such a big support group."

And the 'Stars Are Blind' singer loves seeing her little boy with his cousins.

She gushed: "It's just so cute to see this next generation of cousins. It reminds me of when my sister and I and our cousins were all growing up together.

"Now, seeing all of them doing the same things, it's really cute."

Paris and Carter have been taking Phoenix to music classes and giving him swimming lessons, and are excited for his next milestones.

She said: "He's laughing, he's starting to sit up on his own, and we just started feeding him solid foods a few months ago.

"So we're getting ready for him to start talking and walking and turning into a toddler."