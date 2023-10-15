Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for writing a memoir.

The 42-year-old socialite is friends with the 'Toxic' singer and is pleased that she will explain her tumultuous life from her own standpoint in 'The Woman in Me' - which is set to be released later this month.

Paris told People magazine: "I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I'm sure you don't even want to think about.

"But it is truly such a healing experience, and writing my book ('Paris: The Memoir') has changed my life in so many ways. So I'm really hoping that she feels the same way with this.

"I am just proud of what a strong woman she is."

'The Woman in Me' charts Britney's life and career, including her 13-year conservatorship, and takes its title from her 2001 hit 'I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman'.

The pop star recently explained that the memoir is a result of extensive therapy.

Britney told her Instagram followers: "Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon.

"I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too."

It was recently announced that actress Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook version of the memoir because Britney would find it "too emotional" to do so herself.

The 41-year-old singer said: "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."