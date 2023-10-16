Paloma Faith fears she's too old to have more children.

The 42-year-old pop star is mum to two daughters aged five and two with her former partner Leyman Lahcine and she insists she would love to have another in the future but worries she's "past it".

She told The Independent newspaper: "I knew I would never just have one child and if I wasn’t as old as I am, I would have more. I don’t think I can, biologically. It feels like I’m a bit past it – but if I got pregnant, I’d have it."

When asked about the possibility of adoption, Paloma confirmed she's researched it and worries it would be too tricky. She added: "I did look into it but it’s quite a difficult process in the UK and also there is some concern if you’re in the public eye because it’s potentially not great for the child."

Paloma split from Leyman last year after a decade together, and she admits she's still getting used to being single again. She explained: "I’m very much in the thick of adjusting to that fact. It takes a long time to recover because it’s not like when you’re young, you can’t cut your ties and run."

However, the former couple remain on amicable terms for the sake of the children. She added: "We’re both emotionally intelligent enough to know that it’s important. It’s hard but we have to be on good terms, for our kids.”

Paloma has opened up about the breakdown of her relationship on her new record 'The Glorification Of Sadness' and she recently admitted she had to ask her ex permission to use some of the lyrics.

She told The Sun newspaper: "It’s funny, empowered, but also a bit tongue-in-cheek. I like to laugh at my own expense all the time.” Asked if Leyman has heard the record, she said: “Some of it. I sort of had to ask permission.”

She went on to say: "In the last few years I’ve come closer to failure, to despair, to grief and loss than ever in my life. I had a choice. "I could disappear into my melancholy or I wear it as a badge of honour. "The album is about taking responsibility for your own happiness. "The track listing runs chronologically through the course of a long-term relationship breakdown that involves children, because that’s a very different experience to the cut-and-runs of youth. “It feels like my most personal work. I basically sell the agony as a commodity."