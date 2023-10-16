'Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's Vincent Valentine will be played by Matthew Mercer.

The 'Critical Role' star confirmed the much-rumoured news during a panel at New York Comic Con.

After the event, he wrote on X: "A year of dreams culminates with this one. No game has had the impact on me quite like FF7 did, and to be a part of it, let alone one of my favourite characters, is an honour beyond words."

Mercer's vampire won't, however, be a playable character.

During the panel, the voice actor revealed developer Square Enix pranked him by offering him a smaller role in the game.

The game will be a PlayStation exclusive for the first three months.

Square Enix recently revealed with the upload of a new trailer that it won't come to other consoles until "at least" the end of May 2024.

A note read: "Not available on other formats at least until May 29, 2024."

This means there won't be a PC port or Xbox version until after then.

However, with 'Remake' still not on Microsoft’s console, time will tell.

The PC version of 'Remake' landed 20 months after the PlayStation 4 exclusivity period.

Square Enix previously revealed ‘Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’ would be exclusive to the PS5 because of “SSD speed”.

During an interview with Japanese publication Gamer, ‘Rebirth’ producer Yoshinori Kitase explained that there were several reasons why Square Enix decided not to release the game on PS4.

He said: “It’s exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed. Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably.”

During PlayStation's State of Play event in September, the title's release date was revealed as February 29, 2024, on the PS5.