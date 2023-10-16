Kim Kardashian turns to TikTok for beauty inspiration.

The SKIMS founder isn't afraid to try "hair hacks" she learns about online and regularly splashes out on products she's seen used in videos on the social media platform, even though she doesn't know how effective they will be for her.

She told People magazine: "I love TikTok beauty content - I order everything to try, such as skin tools and products for beauty and hair hacks, even though it can be difficult to know what actually works.

"I always ask my aesthetician for her opinion on trends, and she always gives me the best advice."

The 'Kardashians' star - who has North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four with ex-husband Kanye West - learned a lot about skincare from her mom Kris Jenner and hopes to instill the importance of "self-care" in her own children.

She said: "Taking care of your skin is such a vital part of my self-care routine, and I hope to instil that philosophy of always making that time for self-care in my children. It's so important to make that time for yourself, for your mind, body and spirit."

Kim loves her own SKKN BY KIM Resurfacing Mask and uses it twice a week, and even on busy evenings she finds the time to let the product do its work in the 10 minutes it needs.

She said: "It’s definitely nice to have a moment of self-care — even when I’m busy, I always make time for my skincare routine, especially at night.

"I will work on sorting my drawers, SKIMS closet and maybe use the time to take video content [while I have the mask on].

"I love to mask when I’m travelling, on the plane or at the hotel as part of my prep when I feel like my skin is looking a bit dull, so that I have that fresh, 'I just received a facial' look before any big event."