'Minecraft' has shifted 300 million copies ahead of its 15th anniversary in 2024.

The biggest-selling video game of all time proves to be ever popular and Mojang Studios continues to add new features.

Players can expect the new 'Star Wars: Path of the Jedi' DLC and 'Planet Earth' DLC on November 7 and early next year.

Helen Chiang, head of Mojang Studios said: "As we approach the 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time with over 300 million copies sold. "[It's] a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks."

The 3D sandbox game is miles ahead of 'Grand Theft Auto V', which has sold more than 185 million copies.

Meanwhile, Matt Berry is in talks to star in the 'Minecraft' movie.

The 'What We Do in the Shadows' actor is in negotiations to join Jason Momoa in the film adaptation of the popular video game.

Details regarding the picture's plot and Matt's role have not been revealed but the live-action movie is slated for release in April 2025.

Jared Hess is directing the film for Warner Bros. and it is hoped that the project can achieve the success of other video game adaptations such as 'Detective Pikachu' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog'.

The 'Minecraft' flick was first announced in 2014 and a number of directors have been attached to the project.