'Alan Wake 2' is set to receive a "pretty significant" free post-launch DLC.

After it was revealed that there will be two paid expansions called 'Night Springs' and 'Lake House', Sam Lake, the director of Remedy Entertainment’s upcoming survival horror sequel, has promised fans can expect some free content as well.

Speaking at the EGX conference in London, he said: “We do have free DLC drops coming, and they are pretty significant.

“I’m expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out. But all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game.”

The delayed sequel is due for release on October 27 and is being released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

It is more than 10 years since the original game came out for PC and Xbox 360, and Remedy shared the sequel is its “most ambitious, complex, and important” game yet.

Actor Ilkka Villi, 48, who plays the returning titular central character, told EDGE magazine: “There have been five concepts of Alan Wake 2’.”

Saga Anderson is the second playable protagonist in the game, who stumbles upon the pages of a horror story about herself that suddenly start to seep into reality.

The game then sees two “separate dark and disturbing paths” intertwine while Alan and Saga try to escape the evil forces.