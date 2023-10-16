Michaela Coel has "so much PTSD" from her time at drama school.

The 'I May Destroy You' star has previously spoken out about the racism she experienced during her stint at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 2009 so she is astonished that there is a page dedicated to her on the establishment's website, highlighting her accomplishments as a graduate.

She told the Daily Telegraph newspaper about the webpage: “Wow. That’s jokes. OK. That’s interesting. I’m not gonna lie to you, I’ve got so much PTSD from my time in drama school I’ve never looked back. I genuinely find that is a source of DON’T GO BACK for me."

Recalling how former students used to return to teach classes when she was there, she added: “I know other people go back to their schools and do things. That’s how I know my experience in school was very different to other people, because I am not the one to walk through the doors again.

"Anyone who went to that school? Meet me over here.”

But Michaela suggested she doesn't regret her time at the college because she is very happy with the person she is today.

Asked if she wants Guildhall to remove her from their website, she replied: "It’s very difficult, because when you put somebody’s picture on the school’s thing it makes people want to go there… and I don’t really want to make people do anything or stop people [from] doing anything.

"S***** as my time there was, I love the person I am today and I am a collection of every experience I’ve had, both fortunate and unfortunate. So, do I regret going there? That’s a complex question!”

The 36-year-old star famously turned down $1 million from Netflix for 'I May Destroy You' because the streaming service wouldn't give her a percentage of the copyright, and she'd advise aspiring filmmakers to follow their instincts in a similar way.

She said: “I have this airy-fairy-woo belief that you’ll be OK when you say no to the things that don’t feel right, that don’t align with your sense of integrity. Sometimes it can take years to work out. But if you follow your moral compass then you will get there."