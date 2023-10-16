Holly Johnson has claimed he was propositioned by Andy Warhol.

The Frankie Goes to Hollywood frontman recalled meeting the legendary pop artist - who died in 1987 - and quizzing him as to how he could make the pages of his publication Interview magazine but received a saucy suggestion in response.

He told Sunday Times magazine: “I asked Warhol how I could get on the cover of Interview magazine. He said, ‘Well, hun, you could sleep with the publisher?’ And I said, ‘Who’s the publisher, Andy?’ And he said, ‘I am.’ ”

Holly has never covered the magazine.

Meanwhile, the 63-year-old singer told how people stopped calling him when he was diagnosed with HIV in 1991.

He said: “Like having a bell round my neck going ‘Unclean!’ ”

But although the 'Relax' hitmaker was dangerously ill and feared he was "living on borrowed time", he got much better as treatments developed.

He explained: “In 1996, a drug called a protease inhibitor came out and my health improved. I thought I was living on borrowed time, but here I am.”

Holly feels "lucky" to be alive and admitted he was changed by his diagnosis.

He said: “You do what you think is important in an urgent manner. Forget useless small stuff.”

Asked if the fear still lingers, he added: “Definitely, because of the deaths of my contemporaries. I realise how lucky I am.”

The 'Two Tribes' singer - who has been with partner Wolfgang Kuhle for nearly 40 years - lives "a nun's life" these days and finds it "easy" to stay healthy even on tour.

Asked how easy it is to stay healthy, he said: "Quite easily. One pill a day.

"Over the years certain side-effects occurred. I became diabetic, so have drugs for that. But I’m so well that it’s hard to remember I’m not and must look after myself.

"I gave up drinking and smoking 30 years ago and live a nun’s life now. It is quite run of the mill. People imagine glamour, luxury and lots of money — but it’s so not like that.”