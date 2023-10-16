Suzanne Somers’ widower Alan Hamel says he adored her so much words don’t come close to defining his love for the late actress.

The devastated 87-year-old, who married Suzanne in 1977, posted an emotional all-caps tribute to Suzanne on Instagram on Monday (16.10.23) following her death on Sunday aged 76 after a long breast cancer fight.

Alan wrote alongside a series of photographs of him with Suzanne: “LOVE … THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD LOVE THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE. THE CLOSEST VERSION IN WORDS ISN’T EVEN CLOSE.

“IT’S NOT EVEN A FRACTION OF A FRACTION OF A FRACTION.

”UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT. I’LL TAKE A BULLET FOR YOU DOESN’T DO IT.”

The producer also wrote he “WEEPS” when he thinks about his deep “FEELINGS” for Suzanne, and added the word “FEELINGS” doesn’t start to define his emotions for his late wife.

He added: “55 YEARS TOGETHER, 46 MARRIED AND NOT EVEN ONE HOUR APART FOR 42 OF THOSE YEARS. EVEN THAT DOESN’T DO IT.

“EVEN GOING TO BED AT 6 O’CLOCK AND HOLDING HANDS WHILE WE SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT.

“STARING AT YOUR BEAUTIFUL FACE WHILE YOU SLEEP DOESN’T DO IT.”

Alan also said there are “NO WORDS,” “ACTIONS,” “PROMISES” or “DECLARATIONS” that would be enough to sum up his love for the ‘Three’s Company’ star.

He finished his message by writing: “WE ARE ONE. I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU, MY BEAUTIFUL SUZANNE, FOR ALL OF ETERNITY.”

Suzanne’s death was announced by her publicist on Sunday by her publicist R Couri Hay, who said in a statement: “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan, her son, Bruce, and her immediate family.”

The actress’ family had been planning to get together on Monday to celebrate her 77th birthday, but instead used the opportunity to “celebrate her extraordinary life”.

A private family burial for the actress will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.

Alan managed to give Suzanne an early birthday present before she passed away.

An insider told Page Six he gave her “a handwritten love poem wrapped in her favourite pink peonies”.

A source told People Suzanne “read the poem and went to bed and later died peacefully in her sleep”.

She is survived by her husband, son Bruce Jr, stepchildren Stephen and Leslie as well as six grandchildren.