A letter signed by 14 US presidents is going on the market for $175,000.

The item is the only document in history to include that many presidential autographs, which range from Herbert Hoover’s to Donald Trump’s.

It was initially written by Texas resident Richard C Corbyn, who sent it to Franklin D Roosevelt in October 1932, and concerned a potential campaign stop in Arizona.

The president wrote back to Mr Corbyn, signing at the bottom.

Corbyn was 18 years old at the time, and realised he could have a gold mine in his hands if he got more presidents to sign the letter.

He then got Dwight D Eisenhower's signature in 1962, and added autographs from Harry S Truman, Lyndon B Johnson and Herbert Hoover the following year.

The autograph collector made attempts to get John F Kennedy's signature before his assassination in 1963, and it’s not included.

Twelve years passed before Corbyn could get another presidential autography, which came from Gerald Ford in 1975.

After that, Jimmy Carter signed in 1976; Richard Nixon in 1978; Ronald Reagan in 1980; George H W Bush in 1988; Bill Clinton in 1993 and George W Bush in 2002.

Barack Obama's signature managed to evade the letter for seven years, but he finally signed in November 2015.

Donald Trump was the last president to sign the letter, leaving his autograph in 2020.

The letter will be sold through the historical marketplace Moments In Time.