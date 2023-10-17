Landon Barker 'abused alcohol' while battling with his mental disorder

Landon Barker has revealed he "abused" alcohol while battling with his mental health last year.

The 20-year-old son of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler has detailed his battle with the psychological disorder depersonalisation-derealisation, whereby one feels disconnected or detached from oneself, and how he turned to drink and felt like he was watching his life play out in a movie.

He told People: “It originally started with a bad habit with alcohol.

“I was abusing it and just abusing that substance.

“It was awful, and I went through heightened OCD, heightened ADHD and heightened anxiety, all while disassociating and feeling like I was in a video game.

“I was watching my whole entire life through a movie screen. It was honestly awful.”

Landon first spoke about his derealisation in an Instagram post last year.

The musician - who is dating TikTok star Charli D’Amelio - admitted in the caption: “My derealization has been really bad and I just wanna come on here and tell everyone your not alone and we are all imperfect in our own ways.

“I love you guys. #mentalhealthawareness. (sic)"

Landon shared a graphic detailing the symptoms of OCD.

It read: ”Things don’t feel real. Your face looks weird in the mirror. Feeling detached from reality. Feeling disconnected from your body. Things feel like they’re moving in slow motion.”

