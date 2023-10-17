Suzanne Somers' son Bruce Somers Jr. has hailed his late mom "a brave warrior" who "soared higher than most can dream".

The 'Three's Company' star passed away aged 76 on Sunday morning (15.10.23) - a day before her birthday - after battling breast cancer for more than 20 years, and her 57-year-old son has paid an emotional tribute to the actress and health spokesperson.

Alongside a sweet snap of Suzanne kissing her son on the cheek shared to Instagram, he began: "She soared higher than most can dream. She protected those who didn't have a voice. She asked the questions most didn't know to ask.

"She shared her challenges and brought light to solutions. To so many, she was a brave warrior who articulated their fears. She wasn't fearless, but she faced them so we could learn."

Bruce - whose father is Suzanne's first husband, Bruce - admitted it was "us against the world" growing up.

He continued: "I had the privilege as the only person who could call her that. Growing up, it was us against the world.

"And then she took the world by storm. It's always too soon, no matter how prepared we may be. But she will live through me as she taught me to be kind, to be present, to love and be loved, to care, to express, and to always speak from the heart… because THAT is the voice of God."

In a tear-jerking birthday message, he added: "Mom, you left me with all the tools, though I’ll still need your guiding spirit around me. I feel you and know you are there. But I will miss your sweet hand and caring eyes that would look deep into my soul for verification that everything was okay. Thank you for being the best mother any son could ever dream of. I miss you already. Call me greedy, but 57 years wasn’t enough. And yet, I received more love than I could ever imagine. I love you so dearly. Happy Birthday on what would have been your 77th birthday. Please gorge on all the birthday cake you want while you make all the other angels sing, dance, laugh and cry. Today, Heaven is lucky."

Suzanne divorced her son's father in 1968 after only tied the knot in 1965.

She was married to 'The Anniversary Game' host Alan Hamel from 1977 until her passing.

The sad news of her death was confirmed in a statement shared on behalf of the actress' family, which read: "Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. "Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.

"Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."