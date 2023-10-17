Britney Spears has admitted fame made her feel like she was "living on the edge of a cliff" in the first preview of her tell-all memoir.

The pop idol has given fans a preview of her eagerly anticipated tome, 'The Woman in Me', which documents the rollercoaster ride of her life and career, including her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

In the first extract shared by Britney on social media, she penned: “I envy people who know how to make fame work.

“My demeanour was innocent.

“It wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

She confessed: “I felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff."

The 41-year-old singer - who split from husband Sam Asghari this summer - also had a special message for her fans who joined in the #FreeBritney movement to have her freed from her conservatorship.

She wrote: “If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself, thank you.”

Actress Michelle Williams has been tasked with narrating the audio version of the book, as Britney would find it "too emotional" to read it aloud herself.

Britney said: "This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it. Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it."

According to reports, only female celebrities were approached for the job, and though the publisher pushed for Reese Witherspoon to do the narration, the 'Morning Show' actress was unavailable.

The 'Lucky' songstress recently explained that the memoir – which takes its title from a lyric from her 2001 hit ‘I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman' - is the result of extensive therapy.

She told fans on her Instagram: “Ok guys so my book is coming out very, very soon.

“I worked my a** off for this book, I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. And if you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne Spears penning 'Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World' in 2008 and her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears having published 'Things I Should Have Said' in 2022.

Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”

'The Woman in Me' is released on October 24.