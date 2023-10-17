Tommy Lee feels lucky to be alive because he used to down two gallons of vodka a day.

The 61-year-old Motley Crue star has opened up about his alcohol issues admitting his liver "was on crutches" because he was drinking so much booze during his younger years, but he recently found out he escaped any longterm damage after going to his doctor for a check-up and being given a clean bill of health.

Speaking on the 'Club Random' podcast, Tommy explained: "Alcohol's such a f****** weird one, because ... f***! It's just - it's easy to fall in love with the way it makes you feel, the way it makes you relax, and then all of a sudden you're, like: 'F***! I'm drinking two gallons of vodka a day?' This is not … You're trying to kill yourself now."

When he was questioned about the huge amount of booze he was drinking, Tommy replied: "Yeah. Two gallons of s***. I swear to you — dude, I swear to God ... F***, man - for a long time ... Your liver is on crutches at that point; it's just barely functioning."

He went on to reveal he was amazed by the results from his trip to the doctor, adding: "I can't believe [it] … I pinch myself on a daily basis. I just did the full body scan, where they do, head to toe everything, and I can't believe - smoking, drinking, all the f****** dumb s***, or the fun s*** that I've done. Dude, the doctor was, like,: 'You're good'."

The drummer went on to reveal it's been more than 30 years since he gave up drinking such large amounts, adding: "In '89, '90 is when, as a band, we decided, we were, like: 'Okay dude, so someone's gonna not wake up one morning. This is getting f****** ridiculous'."

It comes after Tommy previously revealed he addressed his alcohol issues and checked into rehab after his wife Brittany Furlan expressed concern about his drinking.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment in 2020, he explained: "She was like: 'Baby, I don’t think I've ever even seen anybody drink that much. Like, you're kind of scaring me'.

"She was definitely concerned and her concern obviously helped in my decision to [check back into rehab]."