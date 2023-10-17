Elizabeth Debicki says playing Princess Diana’s last days was an emotional “challenge”.

The 33-year-old actress stars as the tragic royal in the sixth and final series of ‘The Crown’, which will chart the doomed relationship between Diana and her rumoured lover Dodi Fayed, played by Khalid Abdalla, 41.

She was quoted by the Daily Mirror telling how she stuck closely to writer Peter Morgan’s “emotional blueprint” for Diana in the role.

She said: “I think it’s a unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days.

“It’s his interpretation and it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that.”

‘The Crown’ will show Diana and Dodi on holiday with the princess’ sons William and Harry on their famous super yacht holiday in Saint-Tropez in July 1997.

Weeks later Di and Dodi, 42, along with their driver Henri Paul, 41, were killed during a car chase in Paris tunnel.

It’s been widely reported even though the paparazzi chase of their Mercedes into the underpass will be chosen, the fatal collision will happen off screen.

But in already-controversial scenes, Diana’s ghost will reportedly seen visiting her ex-husband Prince Charles and the Queen.

She is set to thank Charles for crying after she died and calls him handsome before telling him she loved him “so deeply” and “so painfully”.

Diana is also thought to send a message to the Queen from the afterlife, saying she “taught us what it means to be British” but suggesting it may be time for modernisation.

Dominic West, 54, will play Charles, while Imelda Staunton, 67, makes a comeback on the show as the Queen, who died aged 96 in September 2022.

The show will come out in blocks of four and six parts on 16 November and 14 December.