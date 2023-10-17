Courteney Cox regrets having facial fillers because it was a "total waste of time".

The 59-year-old 'Friends' actress has admitted she "caved into the pressure" of trying to stay looking young but wishes she had never started having cosmetic procedures as it led to her getting more and more unnecessary work done.

According to Woman magazine, she said: "My biggest beauty regret is fillers. There’s so much pressure to stay looking young in this industry that once you start, it becomes a bit of a domino effect and you keep on having more.

"To the rest of the world your face is so obviously changing, but to yourself - because you’re only having one procedure at a time - you don’t notice."

Courteney added: "It was a total waste of time and I wish I hadn’t caved into the pressure of having it."

The TV star had all her facial fillers dissolved back in 2017 and has now decided to grow old gracefully without any cosmetic enhancements.

It comes after she previously confessed she started looking "strange" because of all the treatments she was having on her face.

Courteney told the Sunday Times Style magazine: "There was a time when you go, "Oh, I’m changing. I'm looking older." And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn't realise that, oh s***, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now."

Speaking in an episode of the 'Gloss Angeles' podcast, Courteney admitted she is glad the fillers she had in her face were not permanent.

She explained: "You don't realise what it looks like to the outside person and just doing too many fillers and then having to have them removed, which thank God they are removable, but I think I messed up a lot and now luckily I can, I was able to reverse most of that, and now I'm actually just older ...

"I look at pictures of me from when I thought I looked okay, and I can't believe it."