Netflix is reportedly in talks with Rockstar Games to bring a 'Grand Theft Auto' title to Netflix Games.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the subscription service is looking to expand its catalogue to include more "higher-end" games.

No further details are known about which game it would be from the franchise.

Meanwhile, it was just reported that Evil Genius Games is taking legal action against Netflix over the alleged “wrongful termination” of a contract to create a tabletop role-playing game set in the world of ‘Rebel Moon’.

‘Rebel Moon’ is the upcoming sci-fi film from ‘Watchmen’ director Zack Snyder, which is set for release on Netflix on 22 December, with a limited theatrical release in the works.

Evil Genius’ lawsuit was filed in US District Court in the Central District of California and alleges the games maker and the streamer agreed to release a game to tie in with the film’s release date.

The deal was supposedly signed in March, and the developer said it paid the streaming service for the license for the film.

Profits were to be shared between the two parties and Evil Genius Games claimed it shifted its focus from other ventures to work on the tabletop role-playing game.

The suit alleges: “In addition to ‘Rebel Moon’-themed sequels, television shows, graphic novels, and other potential content and merchandise, Mr Snyder expressly requested that there be a ‘Rebel Moon’-based TTRPG (tabletop role-playing game.)

“To Mr. Snyder, a TTRPG was critical to the development of the entire ‘Rebel Moon’ universe since it would provide content for future ‘Rebel Moon’ derivatives.”

Evil Genius Games said it developed a 228-page world bible for the game, a 430-page player’s guide and a 337-page game master’s guide.

But Netflix accused the developer of “breaching the Agreement’s confidentiality provisions” and “Netflix’s trust” by allegedly releasing confidential ‘Rebel Moon’ content at a trade show and then disclosing unapproved artwork for the tie-in game to retailers.

The streamer terminated the agreement with the game maker in May 2023 and asserted ownership of Evil Genius Games’ intellectual property.

The suit stated two Netflix employees were the ones who showed off sample artwork from the developer’s initial pitch to the retailers at the trade show.

Evil Genius Games is seeking a jury trial for alleged breach of contract, breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, unjust enrichment and declaratory relief.