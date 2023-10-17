Post Malone has teased his own 'Apex Legends' event.

The 'Circles' hitmaker and gaming geek took to social media to share a teaser clip with the start date of November 7.

In the preview for the two-week event, Malone can be seen lying on the floor asking to be revived.

He captioned the post on X: "Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem #ApexLegends."

No other information is known at this time.

Last year, Malone offered one lucky fan the chance to fly out to Los Angeles to try and win £82,209 ($100,000) by beating him at 'Magic: The Gathering'.

The 'Chemical' hitmaker said at the time: “I absolutely love 'Magic: The Gathering'."

No experience is required to play.

The year before, Malone partnered with Wizards Of The Coast on a 12-month-long celebration of the return of Friday night Magic, the beginners 'Magic: The Gathering' tournaments.

He's such a massive fan that he splurged a whopping $2 million on a rare 'Magic: The Gathering' card.

The musician has also been known to play 'Apex Legends' on Twitch.