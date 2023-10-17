Pop star Rina Sawayama and F1 star Lando Norris have designed in-game suits for 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'.

The team-up between the Insomniac Games title and streetwear brand and creative studio KidSuper also sees Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior come up with a custom design.

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane said that “for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game, Insomniac dropped some cool suits, and this got me thinking ‘what if I could design some suits that Peter and Miles could wear in-game?'”

It's not known if the suits will be for Peter Parker, Miles Morales, or both.

Rina said: “Something really crazy has happened. Maybe I manifested it, ’cause when I was watching the sneak peek for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, I was thinking ‘Oh, the suits are going to be cool. I love collecting suits and doing side missions’. And then, they reached out and said ‘Do you want to design a Spider suit?’ WHAT?!”

Meanwhile, Adidas has released 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' shoes featured in the PlayStation 5 game of the same name.

The sneakers mix Peter Parker’s suit and the Symbiote infection in their design, and are priced at $219.99.

A description of the shoes, which are currently sold out, said: “A thrilling and fashionable footwear choice for fans of the iconic Marvel superhero.

“These sneakers feature eye-catching designs that pay homage to the web-slinging hero, often incorporating Spidey’s signature red and blue colour scheme and iconic spider symbol.”

The hype for players to fight Venom and step into the Symbiote suit in the ‘Spider-Man’ sequel game is growing as the game’s launch date of 20 October approaches.

But developer Insomniac Games said the design of the villain was a huge challenge for its art team.

The firm’s senior art director Jacinda Chew told the NME: “One of the first things I figured out very quickly is (Venom) shouldn’t be dripping.

“If he’s constantly dripping it starts to look comical, so that’s not scary at all. Then if you look at the tendrils, sometimes if you (make them) too thin, it does start getting into body horror and it looks a little too scary.”

The team still wanted the Symbiote suit to look parasitic to players, but Jacinda kept her cards close to her chest on how the suit would change Peter Parker’s personality.