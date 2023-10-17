Kelly Clarkson feared she was making a "horrible decision" by relocating her family to New York.

The singer had been living in Los Angeles with her two children River Rose, nine, and Remington, seven, but she decided she needed a "fresh start" following the breakdown of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock and she picked the Big Apple over her first choice of Montana because she needed a city where she could film her talk show.

She told USA Today: "I'll be real honest: I thought I was making a horrible decision. I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn't be in LA. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like: 'The only other option would probably be New York'."

The singer added of her rented apartment: "At this point, I’m 40 years old. Mama rented something nice! I was like, ‘I’m not living here unless it's right by the park and really nice for the kids'."

However, since the move, Kelly has been loving her new life in New York. She added: "I genuinely love it, and I love that my kids love it."

The 'Since U Been Gone' performer admitted she struggled while filming the first few seasons of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' in LA, but she feels like everything has fallen into place since she relocated.

Kelly concluded: "I feel like a weight has lifted. That move was very needed."

It comes after Kelly recently admitted she isn’t looking for love following her split from Brandon in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage – insisting she's too busy.

Speaking to fans during an Instagram Live in September, she explained: "Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. "I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs – there's a lot going on.

"And, you know, you think you're going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don't. That's hard to start over."