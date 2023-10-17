Eva Longoria thinks “beauty comes from within”.

The 48-year-old star - who was catapulted to worldwide fame playing Gabrielle Solis in ‘Desperate Housewives’ – hasn’t let herself get caught up in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood echoing the notion that confidence is the sexiest thing a woman can wear.

She told Cosmopolitan: "I'm really cliché, but I think beauty comes from within. I think there's nothing more beautiful than when a confident, smart, secure woman walks into the room.”

Eva believes growing up as the “ugly duckling” changed her outlook on beauty.

She said: "My mom taught me that, so even though I grew up as the ugly duckling of my family, I didn't have a bad relationship with beauty. What it taught me was don't depend on it. I knew I was going to be the smart one, I knew I was going to be the funny one, so even though I'm on the 'Most Beautiful List' or an Ambassador for L’Oréal, it doesn't solely define me".

The Texan native says less is more when it comes to makeup and is embracing her natural beauty.

She added: "My favourite beauty era is right now. I'm going through a very natural phase; I love less makeup and less styling on the hair. I'm from Texas, so I've been through many phases of lots of makeup and then being on red carpets, with up-dos and hair extensions – I'm kind of done with it all now. I'm into more 'no makeup makeup', which is actually harder to do."