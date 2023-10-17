Cardi B is proud to be a "hot mom" with a "more voluptuous" body since pregnancy.

The 31-year-old rapper - who has daughter Kulture, five, and son Wave, two, with her husband, rapper Offset - thinks her figure is even sexier since she had kids and believes pregnancy has turned her into a "real woman".

Speaking to ELLE.com, she said: "Besides the fact that my body is a little bit more voluptuous now, I just feel like I have turned into a real woman. I’m not a kid anymore - when it comes to my body, when it comes to my mentality, when it comes to how I move. Sometimes it’s crazy when I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m a mom.’ But I’m a cool mom. I’m a hot mom... You know that song that be like ‘Stacy’s mom / You got it going on.’? It’s like, wow, I’m really Stacy’s mom.”

The 'Bongos' hitmaker has worked hard in the gym and had liposuction to get back into shape following her two births, and knows she looks great and she won't let any troll posting on her Instagram bring her down.

She said: "Listen, you gotta love yourself because one thing I know from being on display for millions of people is that somebody is always going to find a flaw.

"I have done lipo. I have worked out. And if I feel like I look my best, for some reason, somebody will always find a flaw. That goes to show that you cannot please anybody, you gotta please yourself... Like, nobody can convince me that I don’t look f***ing good.”

Most recently, hip hop star was anointed as the face of Kim Kardashian’s latest SKIMS campaign.

Cardi B joins an extensive list of celebrities such as Nelly Furtado, Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian who’ve all modelled for Kim’s shapewear brand.

She said: “The SKIMS team approached me about it, and I just thought it was funny because of all the money I’ve spent on SKIMS... I love SKIMS a lot.”