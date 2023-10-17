Geri Horner felt "lonely" and "stressed" when she was raising her daughter Bluebell as a single mum.

The Spice Girls star welcomed her little girl, who is now 17, back in 2005 but she split from Bluebell's dad Sacha Gervasi before the birth and was left raising her daughter alone - and Geri says it was both "stressful" and "lonely".

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum Happy Baby' podcast, Geri explained: "Being a single parent, mother you don't have to answer to anyone, but it's all on you. And that can be quite stressful and you have to be responsible. All the responsibilities are on you in every way.

"Broad shoulders are needed and sometimes it's lonely."

Geri welcomed her second child, son Monty, now six, with her husband Christian Horner in 2017 and she confessed it's been a very different experience raising a child with a partner.

She added: "So I've experienced that [being a single mother]. And then, you know, having the blessing of having a lovely husband or partner, which I've experienced. That's amazing. So it's not all on you, but then you've got to compromise, we might have, you know, we're all different in the way we think things should be done. So learning to be a team, which has been a challenge for me."

Geri started dating Formula One boss Christian in 2014 and they married a year later.

The head of Red Bull's Formula One team recently opened about his relationship with the pop star and admitted he thought he was going to be treated to a peck on the cheek when they were first introduced.

However, he was left disappointed and red-faced when she offered him her hand instead. In an interview with The Telegraph, he explained: "She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well. Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. "So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!" The pair's paths crossed again during a clay pigeon shoot at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England and they later started dating.