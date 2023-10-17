Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia is "good right now" but she never knows when it's going to flare up again.

The 52-year-old actress has been open about her struggles with hair loss and shaved her head in 2021 in a bid to embrace the condition and she's now explained that she doesn't seem to have any troubles at the moment but issues can resurface at any time.

She told Parade magazine: "My alopecia, it does its thing, like right now I’m good. We don’t know what next week is going to look like. There are some people that their hair doesn’t grow back, and it’s just gone forever, right? But yeah, I shaved my head because it was a rough patch there."

Jada explained she wanted to learn to live with the condition and she's called it a "beautiful journey" towards acceptance.

She added: "There are so many people who feel so much shame around alopecia and I’m like: 'Man, with my hair or without my hair, I’m going to love what is'. And so that was the whole purpose of that, and I have to say that that has been a beautiful journey for me ... "

She previously revealed she was left terrified when her hair started falling out.

During an episode of her 'Red Table Talk' show in 2018, she said: "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like: 'Oh my God, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That’s why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."

Three years later, she credited her daughter Willow with encouraging her to shave her head, and Jada insisted it felt liberating.

In a later episode of the show, Jada explained: "I’m so glad I did it. It was such a beautiful experience and such a freedom. I feel more connected to myself and to the great divine in a very special way ... I was just like: ‘I’m done. I’m just done with the worry. I’m done with the care. I’m just done'."