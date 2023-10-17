Google urged their users to respond to emergency messages to prevent being targeted of cyber-crime.

The tech company takes cyber-security very seriously, and so pushes out emergency notifications to keep their users safe.

Google will send its users security alerts in three specific situations.

The first is when it comes to light that activities deemed suspicious have taken place on your Google account, such as an unusually high number of emails are sent in a short period.

The second is when important actions within your account are detected, such as logging in on a new device.

And the final circumstance is when someone is blocked from taking or viewing important and sensitive information, like viewing saved passwords.

As soon as the user receives the security alert, they must check the details of the sign-in attempt, namely the type of device, time and location.

If the user does not recognise this activity, they should follow the on-screen instructions to ensure their data is secure.

Potentially, this could mean changing your password.

To do this, go to your Google Account. On the Security Issues Found panel tap on secure account, and the option to change your password will appear.

The tech company has stressed that it is vital that users need to respond to any of these security messages, otherwise their personal data could be at risk of being stolen by criminals.