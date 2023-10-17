Analogue announced their next system will be a "reimagining of the N64" and will be able to play games at a 4K resolution.

The Analogue 3D is set to launch in 2024, and will support original display modes with "reference quality recreations of specific model CRT's and PVM's" as well as allowing the older games to run at a higher resolution.

Much like the company's previous consoles, Analogue says the 3D isn't simply an emulation of the N64 games, and it instead impressively running the titles at a hardware level, thanks to it being powered by a field-programmable gate array (FPGA) chip, which acts like the original system.

Analogue also said that the 3D will feature a cartridge slot, allowing older game cartridges to be played natively on the system. The company called it "the first and only aftermarket solution supporting 100% compatility [sic] in every region. USA, EU JP."

The new console will also boast wireless Bluetooth and 2.4G, as well as "4 original-style controller ports."

Whilst the price of the 3D is unknown, previous Analogue consoles retailed between $200 and $250.

The Nintendo 64 was initially released in Japan in June 1996, and then had a North American release in September 1996 and Europe in March 1997.