Rich Paul "really appreciates" Adele's support.

The 41-year-old sports agent has just released his memoir, 'Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds', in which he details his tough childhood in a crime-riddled neighbourhood, and he is thankful to have had the 'Hello' hitmaker by his side as he promotes the memoir.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' of having Adele on his side: "I just really appreciate it. You know, I don't really get into my personal life, but yeah, you appreciate it.

"It's important to support those who support you. And we support each other, so it's great."

Rich hopes sharing the story of how he turned his life around will inspire others.

He said: "There's so much on social media, and [yet] there's a lack of teaching in our content today.

"When I was growing up, we had certain shows that ended with, you know, a problem solved, an example of what not to do. You learned there was something educational within the story and I think we're lacking that.

"And so, whenever you have an opportunity to be an example, you want to be that."

Although he "held a lot back" when writing his memoir, Rich still found it "therapeutic" to share his story in a meaningful way.

He said: "I'm normally not that type of person, I'm not a big social media guy. But ultimately, when they first asked me about it, I [didn't want it] to be this puff piece, 'look at what I did,' type of message.

"When I think back on all these things, just the trials and tribulations, I used to think that they were a detriment to me.

"But today, they become assets because we work in an environment where I work around a lot of entitled people -- their entitlement comes from their business card. I wasn't allowed to be that, so there's just a different dynamic...

"The more successful I become, the harder I actually want to work and I don't feel like anybody is gonna give me anything despite how far I've come."