Tyga is seeking sole custody of his and Blac Chyna's son.

The 'Ayo' hitmaker has filed a response to his former girlfriend's child custody suit - which saw her request more visitation and transparency surrounding 10-year-old King Cairo - and is seeking full legal and physical custody of the boy.

According to documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight', Tyga wants Chyna - who recently reverted back to her birth name of Angela White - to be granted "reasonable visitation" on weekends and requested she provide written permission if wanting to take their son outside of the state, and that they maintain the holiday schedule they've already set in place.

When she filed her own lawsuit last month, 35-year-old Chyna claimed she currently only sees King 24 hours a week and that Tyga "refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address" for where he is living with their son.

She also accused the 33-year-old rapper of not sharing important information about King's health and welfare, including the location of his school and details for his medical prescriptions.

Chyna, who also has six-year-old daughter Dream with former fiance Rob Kardashian - previously revealed fighting to see King more was the "most important thing" in her life at the moment.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son.

"Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids."

The model also claimed she decided to deactivate her OnlyFans account for the sake of her children.

She explained: "I will never go back on OnlyFans.

"As fast as [the money] comes, as fast it goes. And also, too, it comes with a lot of negativity, you know? My kids are getting older, they see all these things, and I'm just not going out like that."