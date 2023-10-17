Britney Spears' mom introduced her to alcohol in her early teens.

The 41-year-old pop star has recalled how she bonded with Lynne Spears over daiquiris when she was in the eighth grade - the stage where pupils are 13-14 years old - and enjoyed how "adventurous" it made them, a contrast to her father Jamie's "depressive" nature after drinking.

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir 'The Woman in Me' shared with People magazine, Britney wrote: “For fun, starting when I was in eighth grade, my mom and I would make the two-hour drive from Kentwood to Biloxi, Mississippi, and while we were there, we would drink daiquiris.

“We called our cocktails ‘toddies.’

“I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then.

"The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous.”

After her work on 'The All-New Mickey Mouse Club' ended in 1994, Britney enjoyed settling back into "normal teenage life" - for a while.

She wrote: "Back at home, I returned to [high school], settling into normal teenage life — or the closest thing to 'normal' that was possible in my family...

"There was something so beautifully normal about that period of my life: going to homecoming and prom, driving around our little town, going to the movies.

"But, the truth was, I missed performing."

Lynne put Britney in touch with Larry Rudolph, who she had previously consulted for "business advice" and he helped her record a demo, which led to her landing her record deal with Jive Records when she was just 15 years old, and she put her all into her work.

She recalled: "The label wanted me in a studio immediately.

"I worked for hours straight. My work ethic was strong. If you knew me then, you wouldn’t hear from me for days. I would stay in the studio as long as I could. If anyone wanted to leave, I’d say, 'I wasn’t perfect.'

"When all the songs were done, someone said, 'What else can you do? Do you want to dance now?' I said, 'Hell yeah, I do!' "