Julia Fox felt like she had "two babies" when she dated Kanye West.

The 'Uncut Gems' actress enjoyed a brief relationship with the 46-year-old rapper last year and she's explained things didn't work out because she found the level of attention he needed to be overwhelming when her focus was on her and ex-husband Peter Aremiev's son Valentino, now two.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' about "The Artist" - the way she refers to the rapper in her new memoir 'Down the Drain' - Julia said: "I was like, ‘Okay I’ll do the fashion, I’ll wear the clothes. I’ll do what he says.’

"And I only could do it for so long because ultimately I think he needed a full time person and I just couldn’t be full time, I had my son and then he’d wanna talk on the phone a lot, like I’d have to change diapers so I bought a pair of air pods so I could keep it in while I was doing mom stuff.

"It was just, it was so overwhelming and so unsustainable, and I think I just realised very quickly it wasn’t going to be sustainable because ultimately I cannot put anybody else first.

"My son has to be first. It just became too much. I didn’t sign up to have two babies. I couldn’t do it. It felt like two babies.”

The 33-year-old star admitted she was surprised when her relationship with the 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - was made public.

She said: “When I first met him I literally thought nobody would ever hear about it, because a lot of the time you date these celebrities but they’re very hush hush and they’re like, ‘Don’t post a picture in my bathroom.’ So I kinda just thought it would be a secret.

"So when it suddenly got mysteriously leaked, it wasn’t me, I really was just not expecting that at all and then I just embraced it."

Julia is very happy to be single and currently has no plans to start dating again.

Asked about dating, she said: “Oh no, no, no. I have, like, sworn off men. I just, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. I’m happy everything’s fine. Why would I want to throw anything in the mix that might mess up my feng shui so to speak.”