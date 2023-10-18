Britney Spears shocked fans by going back to dancing with knives the same day it emerged she aborted Justin Timberlake’s baby.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, recently sparked such concerns for her mental health by gyrating with huge butcher’s blades at her LA home that authorities carried out a wellness check on her at her house.

She has now prompted the same worries by posting a video on Tuesday (17.10.23) showing her dancing with knives after it emerged she had an abortion while she was with Justin Timberlake, 42, who she dated from 1999 to 2002, as he wasn’t ready to become a dad at the time.

She shared the bombshell in her upcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, which is due out 24 October.

Mum-of-two Britney explains in the book she chose to have the abortion because the *NSYNC singer did not want to be a father at the time.

In her latest knife dancing post, Britney is seen holding a butcher knife in each hand and twirling around with a smile on her face while wearing only a bikini.

It was the same outfit she wore in her original knives video from 25 September.

She again insisted the knives were fake, and said in a caption for the video: “Come over don’t worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives!!!”

The Grammy winner previously said the knives were fake in the video that originally sparked concern, saying at the time: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!”

She also said: “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives.

“No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira… a performance I was inspired by!!!”

Britney was referencing the Colombian sinfer’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performance in September, and added: “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!”

A wellness check was performed at Spears’ mansion in Thousand Oaks, California on 28 September following the first knife video.

Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant had been dispatched to the singer’s home after responding to the call from a concerned individual.

Even though the singer’s security team did not allow the sergeant to “see her physically,” they said she was fine.

TMZ claimed earlier this year Britney had a “fascination with knives” and even sleeps with one under her bed.

Britney says in her upcoming memoir about her abortion while dating Justin: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”