Kris Jenner was furious to learn her daughter Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant via the news.

The Poosh founder and her husband Travis Barker revealed to the world they were expecting their first child together by recreating a famous scene from his band Blink-182's music video for 'All the Small Things' at one of their concerts in June.

Kourtney stood in the crowd with a sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant."

However, it turns out momager Kris found out the huge news - that came after the couple struggled to conceive - when everyone else did and thought she was being pranked.

In a preview for this week's episode of 'The Kardashians', her sister Khloe Kardashian says: "My mom found out on the news. She wasn't very happy."

Kris then added: "I thought I was being Punk'd."

On the current series of the Hulu show, Kourtney hasn't been getting on so well with her family, feuding with sister Kim Kardashian and choosing not to go with them on their family vacation to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico.

Last month, Kourtney underwent emergency surgery that saved her unborn baby's life, and she has admitted she feels "lucky" because the unspecified issue was detected while she was having an extra monitoring session that women in the US don't routinely receive.

Kourtney - who already has Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and eight-year-old Reign with former partner Scott Disick - told America's Vogue magazine: “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past.

"It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

The reality star has found being classed as a geriatric mother due to her age "wild" because she's had to take so many more precautions than she did in her previous pregnancies.

She explained: “That word is just so wild. But my doctors are so cautious and I’ve had so many more restrictions than my other pregnancies. The first trimester was no working out, no flying on airplanes, no sex. Then the second trimester, I could do anything. Now, I am back to all the restrictions.”

When she's given birth, Kourtney plans to practice attachment parenting and won't be leaving the house for at least a month.

She said: “That’s what I did for my last two kids, we didn’t leave the house for the first 40 days. After, you’re super-connected and I love that."