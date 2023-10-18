Britney Spears is back at the top of the charts as her forthcoming warts-and-all autobiography has already shot to No1 on Amazon’s bestsellers list.

The 41-year-old ‘Toxic’ performer’s autobiography ‘The Woman in Me’ isn’t out until 24 October, but after extracts from the book have been printed – including her admission she terminated Justin Timberlake’s baby when they were dating as he wasn’t ready to be a dad – it is now at the top spot thanks to pre-orders.

Britney celebrated the accomplishment on social media and thanked fans by saying: “1 week until my book #TheWomanInMe hits shelves!!!. Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already!!!”

Alongside the message, the Grammy winner posted a promotional video featuring footage of herself through the years, with audio from her 2008 MTV documentary ‘Britney: For the Record’.

She is heard saying in the 10-year-old voiceover for the film: “I’ll have a good book one day – a good, mysterious book.”

Britney marked her book sales success hours after she shocked fans by going back to dancing with knives at her LA home.

She posted a video of herself gyrating in a bikini with two huge butcher’s blades on Tuesday (17.10.23), when it emerged she aborted Justin Timberlake’s child.

Mum-of-two Britney explains in her book she chose to have the abortion because the *NSYNC singer did not want to be a father at the time.

In an extract obtained by People, she said: “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.”

The singer recently sparked such concerns for her mental health by dancing with knives at home that authorities carried out a wellness check on her at her.

In her latest knife dancing post, Britney is seen holding a kitchen knife in each hand and twirling around with a smile on her face while wearing only a bikini.

It was the same outfit she wore in her original knives video from 25 September.

She again insisted the knives were fake, and said in a caption for the video: “Come over don’t worry I have such a warm inviting loving home with these FAKE knives!!!”

The Grammy winner previously said the knives were fake in the video that originally sparked concern, saying at the time: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives!!!”

She also said: “I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives.

“No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira… a performance I was inspired by!!!”

Britney was referencing the Colombian singer’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performance in September, and added: “Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks!”

A wellness check was performed at Spears’ mansion in Thousand Oaks, California on 28 September following the first knife video.

Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said a sergeant had been dispatched to the singer’s home after responding to the call from a concerned individual.

Even though the singer’s security team did not allow the sergeant to “see her physically,” they said she was fine.

TMZ claimed earlier this year Britney had a “fascination with knives” and even sleeps with one under her bed.