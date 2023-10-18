Kim Kardashian's top skincare hack is mixing facial oil into her moisturiser.

The 42-year-old reality TV star has opened up about how she keeps her skin looking picture perfect - revealing she's learned to embrace oil in recent years and she's convinced mixing a little into a moisturiser gives her an extra "glowy" look.

She told Refinery29.com: "It's a new thing for me; I used to like to be so matte before, so I never really used oil. If you get a spray tan, oils usually rub that off. I used to be so scared of oils and think, are oils going to give me oily skin or make me break out? None of the above. I use a little bit, mixed with moisturiser, you just look so glowy and it feels like the moisture holds."

Kim also revealed her top top for autumn to keep skin looking good as the weather cools, adding: "For the fall, I always like to extra moisturize and extra exfoliate."

She also explained her ever-changing style extends to her make-up as well as her clothes, adding: "I think that your style changes for sure. I used to love super matte make-up and I never thought I would like super creamy products. Now, I just want to look creamy and dewy ... I wonder if I'll go back to super matte in the fall ...”

It comes after Kim revealed she often turns to TikTok for beauty inspiration. The SKIMS founder isn't afraid to try "hair hacks" she learns about online and regularly splashes out on products she's seen used in videos on the social media platform, even though she doesn't know how effective they will be.

She told People magazine: "I love TikTok beauty content - I order everything to try, such as skin tools and products for beauty and hair hacks, even though it can be difficult to know what actually works. "I always ask my aesthetician for her opinion on trends, and she always gives me the best advice."