Brian Cox is mourning the loss of his privacy.

The 77-year-old actor says that since starring as sweary media titan Logan Roy in ‘Succession’ he has been exposed to sides of showbiz he didn’t previously have to endure as much, such as being papped outside his house.

He told The Guardian: “I’ve lost my anonymity, and I’ve realised that was what was important to me.

“I haven’t ever experienced anything like this. I mean, you ask for success in your work, and you get it, and then you have to deal with the consequences.

“I’ve always valued my privacy, but it’s gone. I’ve been very lucky that I’ve had it for so long.

“You know, I’ve been doing this for over 60 years. And finally it’s over.”

Three-times married dad-of-four Brian has also told how he could have had the same level of fame years ago if he hadn’t turned down parts in ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

He added in his memoir ‘Putting the Rabbit in the Hat’: “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ – reason being that every other b***** was – and the answer is, yes, I was supposed to be a king called Robert Baratheon.”

Brian said he turned down the part as the money wasn’t big enough and the character got killed off early.

He also rejected a lucrative role in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ that eventually went to Jonathan Pryce – as he hated Johnny Depp’s acting style.

Brian added: “It would have been a money-spinner but, of all the parts in the film, it was the most thankless.

“And Depp, personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown – I mean ‘Edward Scissorhands’!

“Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t.”