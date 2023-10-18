Cher almost sent Phil Spector "off his chair" when she told him she'd have sex with him – but only for cash.

The 'Believe' hitmaker was 17 when she sang backing vocals on 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)' with the late producer – who was convicted of second degree murder and sentenced to 19 years to life behind bars and died aged 81 in 2021 after serving only 12 years.

She told The Guardian newspaper about his lewd proposition at the time: "Phil asked me, in French, if I would have sex with him.

"And I said, in French, 'Yes – for money.' He almost fell off his chair. He didn’t expect that from anyone."

Cher, now 77, admitted her response made him watch how he behaved around her.

However, she added: "I was supposed to watch Ronnie, Nedra and Estelle (the Ronettes) and report back to him.

"I said, ‘No f****** way!’ I wasn’t going to nark on these girls. They were my friends.”

She claimed Spector was "a pig when it came to" Ronnie, who got the brunt of it, but in the studio his behaviour wasn't all that wild during that period of time.

Cher said: "He was eccentric, but not full-on nuts."

In February 2003, actress Lana Clarkson was found shot dead at the music producer's home, and Spector was later convicted of second degree murder.

His first trial was declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict but a second ended with a conviction for second degree murder.

Throughout both trials, Spector's defence suggested Lana had taken her own life after her acting career slumped.

Lana's mother Donna Clarkson – who admitted she "felt nothing" when she found out Spector had died in prison – is still angry about the untrue picture that was painted of her daughter.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "If he had just told the truth 20 years ago, we would not have been left with the memories of how he tried to malign her in death."