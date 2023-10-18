Hailey Bieber says her biggest ever make-up fail was when she paired red lipstick with dark eyeshadow.

The 26-year-old model has become known for sharing her beauty tips online and has even launched her own brand called Rhode, but Hailey is adamant she hasn't always been a whizz with cosmetics and it took time for her to learn what looks good on her.

She told Glamour magazine: "There's been a few beauty disasters, like a bad red lip and a super dark eyeshadow that's just not good. When you're young, you think more is more. I've grown into myself and as I've gotten older, I feel like I understand what looks nice and what looks right for me with my skin, my hair, my features."

Hailey insisted her style is more laid back and she always wants her looks to appear "effortless".

She added: "For me it's a less is more vibe. Effortless energy is something that I always want to stick to and that's what I just gravitate towards. A lot of the time it is really just because I'm being lazy but I think it's really about comfort at the end of the day and what makes me feel good. And I don't feel super comfortable with a lot of makeup on."

One of Hailey's most famous make-up trends was her "freshly glazed" doughnut look and she previously revealed the secret behind her signature style is good skincare.

Appearing on Dear Media's 'Breaking Beauty' podcast, she said: "For me, I just want to look like a freshly glazed, crispy cream donut."

She added of changing her approach to skincare: "I remember being a teenager and [having] too many actives on the skin, thinking that is going to be the solution... "The way it's changed for me is my approach. I've found more of a balance in how I treat my skin for the various phases and stages it's going through." Now, she goes with a relatively simple skincare routine, noting she doesn't necessarily cleanse at the start of each day. She never goes out without wearing an SPF and also does a double cleanse with an oil-based cleanser at night.