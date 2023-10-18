'Cities: Skylines 2' won't be delayed despite performance glitches.

Developer Paradox Interactive is still going ahead with its October 24 release for the PC version and Xbox Games Pass launch, despite there being problems that they have vowed to "improve".

A statement read on the Paradox forum read: "In light of this, we still think for the long-term of the project, releasing now is the best way forward.

We’ve noticed the concerns raised about Cities: Skylines 2 performance, especially after our previous statement with raised minimum and recommended specs. As we’ve always believed in transparency, we’d like to further shed some light on the current state of the build.

"We will continually improve the game over the coming months, but we also want to manage expectations on performance for the coming release. Our ambition is for Cities: Skylines II to be enjoyed by as many players as possible, and we’re committed to ensuring it reaches its full potential."

The sequel to the 2015 city-building game is due for release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in the second quarter of 2024.