Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly "hit a nerve" with the 'Stranger Things' crew.

The 19-year-old actress - who was 12 when she first played Eleven in Netflix's sci-fi show - recently suggested the hit series has "prevented" her from working on projects she's "passionate" about, and she's ready to move on after the upcoming fifth and final season.

An insider told DailyMail.com: "Lots of people who work on the show, within the crew, are disappointed in her words coming out the way they did and feel she should respect the hard work so many have done for a show that made her career and pays her bills.

"They all love her, and these comments won't put a bad taste in their mouths for too long, because by the time they start filming and finish the show, this will be long in the rearview.

"But the comments have definitely hit a nerve for those who need a job like 'Stranger Things' to make ends meet. It's just seen as a bad look from many who work on the show."

In her recent interview, she explained how much time the series takes to shoot, and how it can limit her chances to take on other projects - although in recent years she has appeared in the likes of the 'Enola Holmes' and 'Godzilla' franchises.

She told Glamour magazine: "When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here'.

“'Stranger Things' takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.' "

Millie acknowledged the show has given her "the tools and the resources to be a better actor", but she won't be drawn into feelings of mourning as she pointed out that no one is dying

She added: "When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people."