Dolly Parton always sleeps in her makeup to stay "camera ready" in case of an earthquake.

The 77-year-old icon has revealed ever since heading to Los Angeles the 1980s she's kept her full face on every night in case she has to rush out and gets snapped by photographers in the street.

Writing in new book 'Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones', she said: "When I arrived in LA in the 80s, I started sleeping with my makeup on, partly because of the earthquakes.

"I thought, 'I’m not heading out on the streets without makeup in case there are cameras out there! I’m going to be ready to go!' "

However, the '9 to 5' hitmaker was keen to point out that she always makes sure to give her face a proper clean first thing in the morning before putting on her makeup for the day.

She added: "It doesn’t matter when you clean your face as long as you clean it once a day.

"After I wake up, I do all the little rituals, and then I start over again and go out every day and look good all day long.

"This is also true back home in Tennessee. I don’t want to go to bed looking like a hag with Carl."

Dolly - who married husband Carl Thomas Dean in 1966 - recently insisted she would only leave the house without makeup in the event of a "serious emergency".

Asked what it would take, she told People magazine: "Death! You'd just have to see me laid out on a stretcher.

"No, if my husband was sick, or if there was an emergency, of course, I would [leave the house without makeup].

"If I got arrested for a bad tag or whatever, I don't want a mugshot looking like some of the stars I've seen.

"I'm going to clean up a little if I'm going outside, unless there's an absolute emergency, and it would have to be pretty serious. I would do it then, but that would be the only way."