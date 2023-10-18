Jada Pinkett Smith says her daughter Willow "couldn't wait" to read her memoir.

The 52-year-old actress - who has released tell-all book 'Worthy' - has made headlines both with the tome itself and comments made while promoting it as she opened up about her private life, including her and Will's breakup seven years ago.

Discussing how her children reacted, she told InStyle magazine: "What I did was tell them what's in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that.

"Willow has read [it], she's an avid reader, and she's the next author in the family. She has a [fiction] book coming out on May 7 [2024].

"But she read a huge part of my book before it was even edited, so she loved it. She couldn't wait, she's like, 'Mom, I'm taking this copy. I got to finish my read.' She was super excited about it."

While their 22-year-old daughter loved it, Jade admitted their other kids - son Jaden, 25, and Will's son Trey, 30, with ex-wife Sheree Zampino - are yet to pick it up.

She added: "But the boys [Jaden and Trey], I just told them what was in it. They'll read it eventually."

While Willow enjoyed reading the book, it was recently reported that she and her brother "feel bad for their dad" and still wish some things had "remained private".

An insider told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Willow, 22, and Jaden, 25, "feel bad for their dad with all the recent headlines about their parents".

The source added: "They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping.

"They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."

Meanwhile, the insider said the 55-year-old actor - who also has son Trey Smith with ex-wife Sheree Zampino - is "trying to stay busy and has been hanging out with his good friends and his kids".

They continued: "He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him. Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will.

"He has been trying to be supportive, while also taking care of himself."