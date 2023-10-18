A Playboy Mansion-style content creators house is being set up for OnlyFans’ most famous stars.

The UK-first home is the brainchild of Manchester-based digital entrepreneur Jordan Smith, 29, who says he is on a mission to “protect” influencers and OnlyFans contributors from “the perils of being sucked into 24/7 content creation” that he warns can “destroy their physical and mental health”.

Jordan launched his firm The Rebel Agency last summer to gather Britain’s best influencers into a “community” that “turbocharges” their income and “future proofs their content careers”.

His ‘Rebel House’ offers the scores of influencers on the Rebel Agency’s books the chance to come together to create solo and joint content in a party atmosphere with professional cameras and recording equipment.

Openly-gay Jordan said: “The Rebel House may sound like it was inspired by the Playboy Mansion, but it’s really about having a really professional, safe space for our creators to concentrate on producing content for their followers, and be themselves and have as wild a time as they like for their fans.

“I’m no Hugh Hefner, and it’s not about me joining the party – the Rebel House is for Rebel’s clients.

“We have scores of really diverse content creators on our books and we’ve helped them all get into the top 1 per cent of OnlyFans’ earners.

“Our influencers agency focuses on creating a safe space and caring community for creators.

“They’ll be partying among themselves, but it’s a really professional set-up so they can get the most of their content creation days at the house, and their fans will love it.

“We provide cameras and connect our creators with each other so they can film with each other and get the most out of the space.”

Among Rebel’s clients is one of OnlyFans’ top earners, Belle Olivia.

The 21-year-old made global headlines last year when she told how she makes enough cash to pay rent on her penthouse in Manchester with just 10 minutes’ of content.

She said: “Rebel have been running content days for creators for months, and they’ve always been amazing.

“Creators get access to so much equipment and record weeks’ worth of content in a few days.

“And there’s always the fun of creators getting together to film threesomes and foursomes for our fans.

“I can’t wait to get into the Rebel House.”

The first Rebel House event is being held at a stately mansion in the country, and Rebel’s clients will get access to the secret address this week.

The Rebel Agency also offers its clients access to a mental health specialist.

Jordan said: “They are available to our creators – who we call ‘The Rebel Army’ – for regular check-ins to ensure they are keeping themselves healthy and safe amid the pressures of their job.

“Our clients are rebels because they don’t want to work 9 to 5 jobs. But because their earnings are so sky-high every month, they can easily be sucked into a 24/7 cycle of content creation and answering fans and sponsorship demands.

“We help give them a blueprint for creating a work/life balance.”

The Rebel Agency also gives its creators personalised financial guidance and the chance to sign up to it is accountancy service.

Jordan added: “We guide our clients through legitimately paying taxes, supporting with budgeting and setting up a limited company through our accounting service Accounting4Creators. It also guides them to create a strong financial future.

“Our ethos is creating as safe a space as possible for our clients while maximising their income – and having fun along the way.”