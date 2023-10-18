Apple has lost its Chinese market share to Huawei, according to analysts.

The reported dethroning takes place after the American tech giant's new iPhone 15 line-up had disappointing sales figures in China, which is the company's third largest market, whilst Android brands like Huawei continue to grow with each consecutive year.

Reflecting on the matter, the Jeffries analysts wrote: "We believe weak demand in China would eventually lead to lower-than-expected global shipments of iPhone 15 in 2023."

They also predicted that the iPhone will "lose" to Huawei next year too, as Apple's shares flat-lined on Monday (16.10.23).

The analysts also pointed to the resale of iPhone 15 devices, which are "all trading at discounts to official selling prices", which reflect the weak demand in the Chinese market.

Counterpoint Research also noted on Tuesday that sales of the iPhone 15 were down by 4.5 percent compared to the demand for last year's iPhone 14.

In an attempt to combat the declining interest in the pricey devices, Apple's CEO Tim Cook visited one of the company's store in Chengdu, where he cheered on gamers who were invited to play TiMi Studio's 'Honor of Kings', which is owned by the Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent.

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Tim wrote: "The action-packed Honor of Kings started here in Chengdu and is now a global phenomenon on the App Store."

The CEO also posted a video of himself encouraging gamers at the tournament to drum up interest for the title and the iPhone.