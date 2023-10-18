Samsung has a range of gadgets that can cast a spell on your Halloween festivities.

The electronics company has a cauldron of spooktacular gadgets that could be perfect for a horror movie marathon, a terrifying night of gruesome gaming or a petrifying playlist.

Hosting a hair-raising Halloween bash? Samsung's HW-Q990C Soundbar is your ultimate ghostly companion. With 11.1.4 channels of spine-tingling Dolby Atmos sound, this soundbar boasts 22 built-in speakers, painstakingly tuned by the award-winning Samsung Audio Lab. It even has Samsung Q-Symphony to make audio from your TV and soundbar play in eerie harmony. Your guests will be spellbound by the quality surround sound, especially when you cue up Spotify's spookiest soundtrack.

Want to hear tunes that will terrify? The Galaxy Buds FE will provide those souls who crave a hauntingly good playlist or spine-chilling podcast a crystal-clear sound that'll send shivers down your spine, these buds will immerse you in your entertainment, no matter where you roam.

If you're gaming with ghouls this Halloween, look no further than the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. It offers an otherworldly visual experience that'll make scary scenes come to life. As the first Dual UHD monitor on the market, the Odyssey Neo G9 will transport you into your games like never before, thanks to its 1000R curvature in the 57” screen (as wide as two 32” UHD monitors). It's the perfect accessory to create the ultimate haunted home setup.

Prepare for spine-chilling movie marathons with the Samsung QN900C. It offers the ultimate TV experience, delivering edge-to-edge cinematic viewing on its endlessly stunning anti-glare Infinity Screen. Powered by Quantum Matrix Pro, this TV conjures an 8K resolution that reveals every terrifying detail. The 12 multi-directional TV speakers work their magic with Dolby Atmos technology, delivering truly immersive sound. And with an ultra-slim design and tidy cables, you can banish distractions to the netherworld.

Samsung's HW-Q990C Soundbar RRP: £1,599

Galaxy Buds FE (available in Graphite and White) RRP: £99

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 RRP: £2,199

Samsung QN900C RRP: Starting from £4,499