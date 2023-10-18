Ryan Reynolds misses Robin Williams like “everyone” else.

The ‘Deadpool’ actor, 46, made the admission after he received the ‘Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter’ award on 8 October at the annual ‘Bring Change to Mind’ gala, which champions the importance of mental health.

He said on Instagram: “I miss Robin Williams. Pretty sure everyone does.

“His kids have turned his legacy into a living, breathing love-letter for good. It was a crazy honour to receive the ‘Robin Williams Legacy Award’ last week at the annual ‘Bring Change to Mind’ gala in NYC.

“The incomparable @glennclose started @bringchangetomind, whose mission is to end the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness.

“Glenn literally saves lives by making space for these conversations. I love this woman.”

‘Mrs Doubtfire’ star Robin took his life aged 63 in August 2014 after years of battling depression, leaving behind his three children Zak, 40, Zelda, 34, and 31-year-old son Cody.

An autopsy revealed the comic had been suffering Lewy body dementia, which can cause behavioural changes including hallucinations, delusions or changes in mood.

Ryan is the seventh recipient of the ‘Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter’ award, with his kids choosing the winner each year in honour of their dad and his comedy legacy.

Previous winners include Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Stiller, Dan and Eugene Levy, Billy Crystal, Will Smith’s family and Melissa McCarthy.

Ryan, who has four children with his wife Blake Lively, 36, has been open about his mental health struggles, telling CBS Sunday about his battle with anxiety as he gets ready to go in front of the camera: “I remember I’d be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, ‘I’m gonna die. I’m literally gonna die here. The curtain’s gonna open and I’m just gonna be, I’m just gonna be a symphony of vomit, just, like, something horrible’s gonna happen!’

“But as soon as that curtain opens… it’s like this little guy takes over.

“And he’s like, ‘I got this. You’re cool.’

“I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I’m this different person.

“And I leave that interview going, ‘God, I’d love to be that guy!’”