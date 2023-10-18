Leigh-Anne Pinnock has sparked speculation her husband Andre Gray cheated on her in the early days of their romance.

The Little Mix singer, 32, married her footballer partner, also 32, in June after they had twins together in August 2021, and appeared to hint he strayed when they started going out while giving an interview about what can go wrong in relationships.

She told Glamour magazine: “I think people often think that if something bad happens in a relationship – if you get cheated on or whatever – that it's automatically done, it's over, and that's fair enough, but in my case, I chose to work at it, and I am so happy that I did.”

Leigh-Anne went on to blame his apparent bad behaviour on his work environment.

She said: “Unfortunately, I think a big part of it was his environment and the stereotype that comes with it, in my case, I found it to be quite true, but I’ve watched him grow, and we’ve come so far.

“When you know you have something special, you want to fight for it. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out, but if it does, my God, it feels great.”

Andre recently found himself out of work after mutually agreeing to end his deal with Greek side Aris.

Leigh-Anne posted a tribute on social media to him after their wedding, saying: “I miss you already my love. Holding onto the fact I am now Mrs Gray and I am the luckiest woman in the world because I get to love you for the rest of my life.”

The singer and Andre exchanged vows in a secret Jamaican wedding ceremony in June.

It’s been reported they held the ceremony in front of a select group of close friends and family members, including her Little Mix bandmate Jade Thirlwall, 30.

The couple are said to have finished the nuptials with a beachside party, during which a special song written for the couple was performed.