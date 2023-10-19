Tori Spelling was forced to evacuate her home amid an alleged hostage situation involving an armed gunman in the area.

The 50-year-old actress - who has Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, six, with estranged husband Dean McDermott - was seen "in full sprint" as she ran to find her kids after a neighbour is said to have barricaded himself in his home with an AR-15 rifle.

Tori was seen outside her rental home in Los Angeles on Wednesday (18.10.23) as an armed SWAT team dealt with the situation.

As reported by TMZ, a man is said to have taken a hostage in a residence near her property.

The 'Beverley Hills, 90210' star was seen with other neighbours and onlookers standing behind yellow tape.

It's said the authorities were able to take the armed suspect into custody, and no one got hurt with residents allowed back into their homes following a two-hour standoff.

It’s been widely reported the actress has been struggling with money following her separation from Dean, who announced their split in June in a now-deleted social media post, following 17 years of marriage to Tori.

The split came one month after the actress revealed her kids were ill from “extreme” mould in their rental home that resulted in her first checking her family into a $100-per-night motel before moving them to an RV in August.

Tori and her mother are also said to have been virtually estranged since Candy Spelling, 78, was named by her late TV producer titan husband Aaron Spelling as the sole heir of his $600 million fortune.

But Tori posted a series of throwback images of her and Candy last month with a message that referred to “tickle fests” and ice cream fights with her mum and 44-year-old brother Randy Spelling.