Gwyneth Paltrow is proud to be launching a "masstige" Goop line.

The 51-year-old actress' beauty and wellness firm has typically offered high-end products for sale since its launch in 2008, but they are now set to aim for mass market appeal with good.clean.goop, a range of body and skincare items that will be sold at Target and on Amazon, with prices starting from just $19.99.

Gwyneth told People magazine: “The idea for good.clean.goop has been kicking around the goop headquarters for a decade.

“We originally started with the goop beauty line, and over time, we just felt more and more passionate about creating clean, efficacious products at a more accessible price and for a broader audience.

"They call it masstige in the industry. I love that word, between mass and prestige. We set out to create this, and it's been so much fun.”

Having watched Goop grow from a simple idea to an industry-leading business, Gwyneth is proud of her far her brand has come in 15 years.

She said: “Early on people thought we were nuts.

“To me, it’s such a good lesson, just be who you are, stick to your guns, find your resilience, keep going and you can build a brand that's meaningful if you really mean it.”

The budget-conscious line will be available from October 22, and will feature one hairline product (The Powerscrub Scalp Detox) three body care cosmetics (The Body Smoother Replenishing Cream, The Naked Elixir Body Oil and The Body Facial Exfoliating Scrub) and six skincare products (The Daily Juice Cleanser, The Fruit Facial Exfoliating Scrub, The Illuminator 10% Glycolic Toner, The Healthy Aging Serum, The Nutrient-Rich Daily Moisturizer and The Wide-Awake Eye Serum).

The range will also feature a wellness collection with four chewable supplements, which will target skin, libido, cognitive and immunity functions.